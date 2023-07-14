Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 3,529,000 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

DELL traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.64. 5,375,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,718. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,826,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.