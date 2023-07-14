ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 82 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPYGet Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 82 ($1.05) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($1.03) in a report on Friday, May 12th.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 5,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,550. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.75. ITV has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

