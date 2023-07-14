Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Trading 4.7% Higher

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.65. 33,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 70,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

