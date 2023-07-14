iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.73. 10,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 19,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59.

Get iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.