iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.27

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.27 and last traded at $53.16, with a volume of 233643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,806,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,702 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 216.5% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,467,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,951 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,390,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,033,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1,122.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 848,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 778,756 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.