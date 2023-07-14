iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.27

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.27 and last traded at $53.16, with a volume of 233643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.31.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
