iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Reduced by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.96. The stock had a trading volume of 698,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.56. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $98.10.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

