iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,330,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 483,302 shares.The stock last traded at $24.63 and had previously closed at $24.58.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.