iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,824. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

