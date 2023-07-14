iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $102.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.