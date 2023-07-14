iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises about 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.72. 24,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,396. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $59.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.48.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

