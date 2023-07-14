iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,639,497 shares. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.53.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

