iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 5.0% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

