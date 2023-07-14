Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up to $7.68

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $7.84. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 1,587,335 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after buying an additional 3,921,869 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,009,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.