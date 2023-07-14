Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,603,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,387,086. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.96. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $381.77.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

