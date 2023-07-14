Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $381.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,603,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,387,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.61 and its 200-day moving average is $327.96. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $381.77.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

