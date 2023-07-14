Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,258.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter.

BSCT opened at $18.15 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

