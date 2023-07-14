Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a growth of 1,008.6% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSJS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,773. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.