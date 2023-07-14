Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a growth of 1,008.6% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,773. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 513.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

