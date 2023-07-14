Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a growth of 660.4% from the June 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJQ stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.91. 76,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

