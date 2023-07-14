Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,355,517 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 767,302 shares.The stock last traded at $20.62 and had previously closed at $20.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 614,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 21,141 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 895,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 213,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 163,734 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

