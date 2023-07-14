Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,355,517 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 767,302 shares.The stock last traded at $20.62 and had previously closed at $20.59.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
