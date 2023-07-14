Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10. 112,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 62,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Intrusion from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Intrusion from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Intrusion Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Intrusion by 192.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 72,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at $354,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

