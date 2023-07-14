Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Partner Cap Sec reaffirmed a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of IVAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.64. 57,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James P. Moniz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intevac during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,516 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intevac by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 272,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Intevac during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 211.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 278,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 188,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

