Internet Computer Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $33.19 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $33.19 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00013833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00047701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00031870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,820,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,366,853 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

