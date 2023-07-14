International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

THM opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $85.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.70. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

