International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

International Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of International Petroleum stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,246. International Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

