Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.65 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.99 ($0.12). 62,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 300,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of £29.42 million, a P/E ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.12.

About Intelligent Ultrasound Group

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators and clinical ultrasound software in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It provides ScanNav Assist, an AI-based ultrasound software products that provide real-time image analysis during scanning in the women's health sector; and ScanNav Anatomy Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB), an AI based ultrasound software, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound scan.

