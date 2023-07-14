Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells 92 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 92 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $19,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.78. The stock had a trading volume of 985,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,446. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.05.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.