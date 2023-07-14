Insider Selling: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) CFO Sells 20,900 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Trenary sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $76,703.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,738 shares in the company, valued at $608,258.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Timothy Trenary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Timothy Trenary sold 12,899 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $46,307.41.

On Monday, July 10th, Timothy Trenary sold 2,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $9,612.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Timothy Trenary sold 4,586 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $16,142.72.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Timothy Trenary sold 17,402 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $61,951.12.

On Monday, July 3rd, Timothy Trenary sold 3,053 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $11,235.04.

On Friday, June 30th, Timothy Trenary sold 11,326 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $40,547.08.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Timothy Trenary sold 8,130 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $28,617.60.

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Trenary sold 3,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $13,642.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Timothy Trenary sold 6,303 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $22,123.53.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $37,643.16.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,871. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.51 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 216,846 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 749,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 108,450 shares during the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

