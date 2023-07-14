Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kaushik Ghoshal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.50. 252,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,597. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.11. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.04 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.