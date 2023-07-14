Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $82,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,619,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,554,641.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $184,600.00.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %
Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 962,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,640. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
