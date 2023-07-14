Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CFO Sells $2,330,615.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Halliburton by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 277,819 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,089 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 31.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,846 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.68.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.