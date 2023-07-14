Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,794,680 shares in the company, valued at $18,380,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance
Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.04. 24,801,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,213,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.04.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on DNA. William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ginkgo Bioworks
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.