Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,794,680 shares in the company, valued at $18,380,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.04. 24,801,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,213,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 58,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DNA. William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.