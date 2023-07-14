Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO Sells $26,496,000.00 in Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Copart by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Copart by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

