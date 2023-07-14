Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,853.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Peter Maag sold 2,432 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $21,207.04.

CareDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.11. 721,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.01. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $77.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CareDx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CareDx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

