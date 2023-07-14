Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells $1,859,100.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $198.27 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

