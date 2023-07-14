Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells $1,859,100.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIGet Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 8th, Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $198.27 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

