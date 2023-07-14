Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Sells 16,498 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Davis sold 16,498 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $412,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $25.80. 2,202,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,348. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 0.51. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,161,000 after buying an additional 231,841 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after buying an additional 4,571,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,649,000 after acquiring an additional 271,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

