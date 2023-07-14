Insider Buying: Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider Acquires £26,000 in Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) insider Ronald Russell acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,449.12).
Time Finance Stock Performance
LON TIME opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.49. Time Finance plc has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 31 ($0.40). The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of £23.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,275.00 and a beta of 1.60.
About Time Finance
