Insider Buying: River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC) Insider Acquires £5,588.64 in Stock

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report) insider John Blowers bought 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £5,588.64 ($7,189.81).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Price Performance

Shares of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.84) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.48 million and a P/E ratio of -90.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 152.97. River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 132 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 196 ($2.52).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Profile

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

