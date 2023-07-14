InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.70 million-$135.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.28 million. InMode also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

InMode Stock Performance

InMode stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.19. 2,553,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,808. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94. InMode has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $46.46.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. On average, analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INMD. Barclays raised their price target on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised InMode from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

