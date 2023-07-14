InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.00. InfuSystem shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 26,441 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 836,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 283,591 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 557,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 190,594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

See Also

