Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.74. 343,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,590,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFN. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Infinera Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,467.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 595.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,019 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 26.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,231,000 after buying an additional 2,638,973 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 166.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after buying an additional 1,595,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 69.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 1,318,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,489,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,917,000 after buying an additional 1,213,161 shares during the period.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

