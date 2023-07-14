Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 10.7 %

ILPT stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $272.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Joseph Morea sold 17,500 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $36,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 74,474 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of March 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

