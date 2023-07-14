Independent Order of Foresters Makes New $962,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Independent Order of Foresters bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF comprises about 0.7% of Independent Order of Foresters’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Independent Order of Foresters owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $68.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a market cap of $548.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

