Independent Order of Foresters Makes New $962,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Independent Order of Foresters bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF comprises about 0.7% of Independent Order of Foresters’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Independent Order of Foresters owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $68.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a market cap of $548.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
- Fastenal Falls To The Buy Zone: But Wait To Buy More
- Why This Small Cap Company Will Blow Past Computer Giants
- Domino’s and Uber Pair Up…Which Stock Will Deliver More Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.