Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 6,500 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $365,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,644,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NARI traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,258. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 1.06. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.59 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

