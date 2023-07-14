iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Down 5.7%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.15. 223,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,077,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IHRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $608.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.37 million. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 88,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $253,520.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,410.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

