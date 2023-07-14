IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Stock Price Up 4%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 1,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.
IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.
