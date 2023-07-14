IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 264,210 shares traded.

IGC Pharma Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.26.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 7th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 1,610.48%.

About IGC Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in IGC Pharma by 302.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGC Pharma by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGC Pharma by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 62,599 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGC Pharma by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 103,151 shares during the period. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

