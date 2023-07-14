ICON (ICX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12.99 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $227.62 million and approximately $12.99 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 961,397,734 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 961,389,411.0266321. The last known price of ICON is 0.23514055 USD and is up 5.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $11,787,325.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

