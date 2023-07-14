ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.84

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.84 and traded as high as $23.23. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 2,163,577 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85.

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 94,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,038,000 after buying an additional 87,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

