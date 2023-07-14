ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Trading Up 3.3%

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.44 and last traded at $119.26. Approximately 50,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 89,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

ICF International Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.62.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $483.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.96 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 424,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $6,552,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 217,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,669,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ICF International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

