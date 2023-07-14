IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Trading 28.6% Higher

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report) traded up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 218,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 290% from the average session volume of 56,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Up 57.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.65.

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.49 million during the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

